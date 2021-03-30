Alcohol-Free Bars Popping Up Across The USA
At least they don't need a liquor license!
It’s a mouth-watering trend that’s also safe and healthy. Alcohol-free bars are popping up around the country along with alcohol-free drinks.
The booze-less movement started with the Dry January Challenge and then moved to Dry July and Sober October.
A bar owner in Austin, Texas tells us people just want to drink less for their everyday lifestyle.
So now we can have fun without dealing with a hangover! This new experience counteracts Margarita March!