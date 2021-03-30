Listen Live

Alcohol-Free Bars Popping Up Across The USA

At least they don't need a liquor license!

By Kool Mornings

It’s a mouth-watering trend that’s also safe and healthy.   Alcohol-free bars are popping up around the country along with alcohol-free drinks. 

 

The booze-less movement started with the Dry January Challenge and then moved to Dry July and Sober October. 

A bar owner in Austin, Texas tells us people just want to drink less for their everyday lifestyle. 

 

 

So now we can have fun without dealing with a hangover!  This new experience counteracts Margarita March!

