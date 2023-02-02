Alec Baldwin Missed Firearm Training On The Set Rust!

Prosecutors claim that Baldwin missed firearm training before filming ‘Rust’ and ‘Distracted’ during a catch-up session.

Alec has been formally charged with involuntary manslaughter following the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming.

The court documents claim he failed to attend a session on handling guns before filming started, and wasn’t giving a brief on-set instruction session his full attention.

One of the armourers that have also been charged told authorities the actor had “limited training in firearms and how to check his firearm as to whether it was unloaded or loaded”, and while he did attend a 30-minute training session on set, he appeared “distracted and [was] talking on his cell phone to his family during the training.”

Halyna was killed and director Joel Souza injured in October 2021 when a prop gun held by Baldwin discharged a live round during rehearsal…