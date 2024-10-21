Alec Baldwin Returns to 'SNL'—But This Time, He’s Not Trump!

Alec Baldwin is back on Saturday Night Live, but if you were expecting his signature Donald Trump impression, think again! Instead, Baldwin took on a fresh role during the show’s latest cold open, playing FOX News anchor Bret Baier.

The skit featured Baier (Baldwin) grilling Maya Rudolph, who brilliantly portrayed Vice President Kamala Harris, in a comedic take on their recent televised interview.

Bret Baier interviews Kamala Harris for Fox News pic.twitter.com/buxgtehKYr — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 20, 2024

While Baldwin has become a fan favourite for his spot-on portrayal of the former US President, that torch has since been passed to SNL cast member James Austin Johnson, who now takes on the Trump role. Despite whispers of Baldwin potentially returning as Trump ahead of the upcoming election, it looks like he’s exploring new characters for now.

Fans also got a treat during the sketch with an appearance by Dana Carvey, stepping back into his familiar role as President Joe Biden. However, viewers might have noticed one familiar face was missing: Andy Samberg. Samberg has been making appearances this season as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff but wasn’t present in this particular cold open.

This episode was hosted by none other than Michael Keaton, the star of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and the upcoming Goodrich. Keaton, who has hosted SNL three times before (most recently in 2015), also made a cameo on the show in 2019. The musical guest for the night was Billie Eilish, bringing her signature sound to the SNL stage.

Looking ahead, fans won’t have to wait long for the next big episode. Comedian John Mulaney is set to host on November 2, with Chappell Roan as the musical guest, just in time for the pre-election buzz.

Catch Saturday Night Live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. EDT/8:30 p.m. PDT to see all the laughs unfold!