Alec Baldwin Shoots Two People- Kills One On Movie Set Accident

What can only be described as a tragic accident with a prop gun, Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer and injured a director on the New Mexico movie set of the film “Rust.”

A production person told Deadline, “There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of ‘Rust’ involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks.”

Authorities are now investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged. Sources told TMZ that either shrapnel or a bullet struck the two workers.

Director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, 42, and its director, Joel Souza, 48, were struck in the incident, and Halyna was killed.

No charges were filed as of late Thursday, and detectives were still interviewing witnesses.

Baldwin was questioned by investigators, The Santa Fe New Mexican reported, and the actor was seen in tears as he spoke into a cell phone outside of the sheriff’s office.

The production has been put on pause until further notice.