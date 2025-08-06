Alex Ovechkin to Turn His Record-Breaking Career into a Movie 🎥🏒

The Great Eight isn’t hanging up his skates just yet — but he’s already planning his next big move. Alex Ovechkin has teamed up with a Russian technology company to produce a movie, series, or documentary about his legendary NHL career.

The timing couldn’t be better. This past spring, Ovi made hockey history by breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time career goals record, notching an unbelievable 897 goals heading into what could be the final season of his Washington Capitals contract.

A Career Worthy of the Big Screen

Ovechkin’s story is pure sports drama:

2004: Drafted first overall by the Washington Capitals

2005: NHL debut — and immediately a scoring machine

2010: Named team captain, becoming the face of the franchise

2018: Playoff MVP and the driving force behind the Caps' first-ever Stanley Cup championship

From a fiery rookie to one of hockey’s most celebrated icons, Ovi’s career is the stuff of legend — and soon, it’ll be the stuff of cinema.

What to Expect

No details yet on whether the project will be a feature film, multi-part docuseries, or streaming special, but expect a mix of behind-the-scenes moments, career highlights, and personal insights from one of hockey’s most charismatic stars. And knowing Ovi, it’ll have as much personality off the ice as on it.