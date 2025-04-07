Ovechkin Hits 895 Goals—And Cements His Spot in Hockey History

Eight. Nine. Five.

That’s how many times Alex Ovechkin has found the back of the net over 20 seasons with the Washington Capitals. It’s not just a number—it’s a record for the ages. A mark so staggering it transcends hockey, sports, and maybe even time itself.

Think Hank Aaron dethroning Babe Ruth’s home run record—before Barry Bonds complicated it all. Think Emmitt Smith outpacing Walter Payton by nearly 2,000 yards. Think about LeBron James passing Kareem and somehow still defying Father Time.

Now think, Ovechkin, standing alone at 895!

He’s played as many NHL seasons as Sidney Crosby but has outscored “Captain Canada” by a jaw-dropping 273 goals. While Crosby may be considered the more complete player by some, Ovechkin is, without question, the most prolific goal-scorer this sport has ever seen.

No One Else Comes Close

Among current players, no one is really in the same stratosphere. Crosby sits second in active scorers, but the gap is massive. Steven Stamkos? He’s next at 579 goals—316 behind. Evgeni Malkin, who was drafted just after Ovi, sits at 513. That’s over 380 goals short.

The best goal-scorers of this generation are hundreds of goals behind.

ALEX OVECHKIN IS NOW THE NHL'S ALL-TIME GOALS LEADER!!! 🤩🤩🤩



HE PASSES WAYNE GRETZKY WITH CAREER GOAL NO. 895! #Gr8ness pic.twitter.com/kcbDgowAIS — NHL (@NHL) April 6, 2025

The Greatest To Ever Do It!

Ovechkin didn’t just rack up goals—he did it in an era where scoring became tougher than ever. Goaltending improved. Defensive systems got tighter. And yet, he still lit the lamp again and again, season after season.

Now, at 895 and counting, there's no debate. Ovechkin isn’t just the best goal-scorer of his generation—he’s the greatest in NHL history.