Keanu Reeves Signs with Canadian Hockey Team—And It’s for a Good Cause!

Hold onto your hockey sticks, folks, because Keanu Reeves is making his big return to the ice! If you didn’t know, our favourite Canadian actor is a massive hockey fan and even played as a goalie during his younger years in Toronto. He was so good as a teenager, that he nearly signed with the Ontario Hockey League’s Windsor Spitfires. Unfortunately, an injury cut that dream short—until now.

You read that right! The Windsor Spitfires have officially added Keanu to their roster, and we’re all here for it. Sure, it’s only for one day, but let’s be real, seeing Keanu Reeves pull on that Windsor jersey is a dream come true for any hockey fan. According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), Keanu’s one-day contract is all about raising money for the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA). And yes, he’s even signing some exclusive auction items to help out the cause.

In a moment of happenstance, the Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club were finally able to add this former Ontario Hockey League goalie prospect, turned Dogstar bass player, to their roster with a one day contract! Welcome to the #YQG Keanu Reeves!



Signed items will be auctioned off… pic.twitter.com/06kN0rTFO2 — Windsor Spitfires (@SpitsHockey) August 22, 2024

But wait, the story gets even better. If you’re a true Keanu fan, you might remember his first movie role was in Youngblood, where he played—you guessed it—a teenage hockey goalie with dreams of making it to the NHL. The movie also starred Rob Lowe and Patrick Swayze, making it a cult classic for both hockey and movie buffs alike. According to the NHL, it was after his hockey injury that Keanu decided to pursue acting full-time. Talk about life coming full circle!

So, how did this all come about? According to ESPN, Keanu was in Windsor, Ontario, Canada (just a stone's throw from Detroit) playing a gig with his alternative rock band, Dogstar, when the opportunity to help out the Spitfires arose. And because he’s Keanu, he didn’t hesitate to jump in.

The auction ends on August 30, so if you’re interested in snagging a piece of Keanu Reeves hockey history, head over to the Windsor Spitfires website. This is one chance you don’t want to miss!