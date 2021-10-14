Almost 80 Percent Of People Want “Me Time”

A new survey of 2,000 people found that almost 80 percent say it’s necessary to have “me-time.” It’s just so hard to achieve!

Also, 70 percent say they will bail on social plans just to hang out with themselves.

Additionally, over 60 percent of people said that they will do almost anything for more “me-time.”

The need for “me-time” comes especially around the holidays when people are busy with functions and hosting family.

WHEN DO PEOPLE NEED SOME ‘ME-TIME?