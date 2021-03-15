Listen Live

Almost Half Of People Say Their House No Longer Feels Like “Home”

Because we’re using our house for work, a gym, and a daycare/school

Over half of people were forced to work from home at some point due to the pandemic, and 40% of those have children.

 

Because of this, people have been struggling to separate their home space from their workspace…Less than one-third of remote workers have a dedicated home office 

People are more likely to work from their dining room table or couch.  

 

Also, 55% of people say work takes them longer than it did before the pandemic because of all the distractions.

