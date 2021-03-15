Almost Half Of People Say Their House No Longer Feels Like “Home”

Over half of people were forced to work from home at some point due to the pandemic, and 40% of those have children.

Because of this, people have been struggling to separate their home space from their workspace…Less than one-third of remote workers have a dedicated home office.

People are more likely to work from their dining room table or couch.

Also, 55% of people say work takes them longer than it did before the pandemic because of all the distractions.