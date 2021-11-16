The Alzheimer Society is asking you to bring the power of connection and kindness to those around you by joining the Alzheimer Society’s Quest for Kindness this January!

Challenge yourself to make 30 kind-nections by completing a series of acts of kindness like baking cookies for someone, shovelling a neighbour’s driveway, or even something as simple as paying someone a compliment.

Designed for family, friends, and colleagues to spread kindness, create awareness, and raise $1 million for crucial Alzheimer Society education, counselling, and social recreation programs, the Quest for Kindness highlights the importance of being kind to the community, to people living with dementia, and even to yourself.