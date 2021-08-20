Amazon Plans To Open A Department Store!

The e-commerce giant is looking to open “several large physical retail locations,” with the first stores possibly coming to Ohio and California, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

The larger brick-and-mortar locations would allow Amazon to showcase items like clothing that consumers can’t try if shopping online, according to the report.

Let’s not forget about the fact that Amazon was the reason that many department stores went under.

But the online retail powerhouse believes a network of larger physical locations could allow it to better engage customers and offer new shopping experiences, the report said.

The new stores would be about 30,000 square feet, which is about a third of the size of traditional department stores, according to the report.

Amazon already has smaller brick-and-mortar shops like Amazon Go, Amazon Books, and Amazon 4-star, which have locations in Manhattan.