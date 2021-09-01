Americans Are stocking Up On TP Again As Cases Continue To Rise In The US

According to reports, many customers across the United States are buying up all the toilet paper again!

This totally brings back distressing memories of spring 2020 and the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Manufacturers caught up with demand, but occasionally you may find store shelves empty because of a sale.

This latest rebound in toilet paper demand comes as the delta variant drives COVID-19 cases and deaths up across the U.S., with some folks foreseeing another lockdown. Many Americans have used up their stockpiles and some have begun buying again in bulk, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Bigger companies are now having to restrict shipments in an effort to avoid a nationwide shortage again!