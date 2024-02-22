Amy Schumer Claps Back At Negative Comments About Her Face!

Amy Schumer is known for approaching uncomfortable topics head-on, and that includes addressing people who have negative things to say about how she looks.

The comedian, 42, took to Instagram to promote the second season of her Hulu series “Life & Beth” this week, pointing out the fact that despite creating, writing, producing, directing, and starring in the show, the focus has been on how she looks instead.

“Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face! I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years,” wrote the “Trainwreck” star.

She continued, saying that those who noticed a change in her face were “right it is puffier than normal right now.” Schumer then explained she has endometriosis, an autoimmune disease that “every woman should read about.”

Endometriosis, which causes tissue similar to the uterine lining to grow outside of the uterus, can be debilitatingly painful and cause infertility issues.

Schumer shared that “there are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay,” before clarifying that she believes “a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation.”

All episodes of season 2 of “Life & Beth” are available to stream now on Hulu