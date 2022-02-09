New Amy Schumer Movie, Life & Beth! Check Out The Trailer!

Amy Schumer’s new movie has a very familiar feel. The first trailer has been released for Life & Beth, a comedy about Beth (Schumer), whose life looks pretty great on paper.

Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long-term relationship with an attractive, successful guy and lives in Manhattan. But when a sudden incident forces her to engage with her past, her life changes forever.

The film also stars Michael Cera co-stars, along with Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport, Rosebud Walker and LaVar Walker.

Life & Beth is scheduled to come out on March 18th!

Check out the Trailer!