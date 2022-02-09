Listen Live

New Amy Schumer Movie, Life & Beth! Check Out The Trailer!

"Life & Beth", starring AMY SCHUMER and MICHAEL CERA.

By Kool Celebrities

Amy Schumer’s new movie has a very familiar feel. The first trailer has been released for Life & Beth, a comedy about Beth (Schumer), whose life looks pretty great on paper.

 

Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long-term relationship with an attractive, successful guy and lives in Manhattan. But when a sudden incident forces her to engage with her past, her life changes forever.

 

 

Related: Amy Schumer Required Surgery For Endometriosis…

 

 

The film also stars Michael Cera co-stars, along with Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport, Rosebud Walker and LaVar Walker.

 

 

Life & Beth is scheduled to come out on March 18th! 

 

Check out the Trailer! 

Related posts

Oscar Nominations announced. Here’s the list.

Rihanna is Pregnant with Her First Child

Valentine’s Blues with Jim Cuddy