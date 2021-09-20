Amy Schumer Required Surgery For Endometriosis

Endometriosis is a condition in which tissue from the uterus grows outside of it.

Amy took to social media to explain what was happening!

“So, it’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out. The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it. “There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I’m, you know, sore.”

Amy also warned her followers in a post, “If you have really painful periods, you may have #endometriosis.”

Amy has been very public about her condition that caused complications while giving birth to her son Gene in May of 2019.

After which she and her husband Chris made the decision to not have another child.