AN AIRBNB HOST INSTALLED A COIN-OPERATED A/C UNIT GUESTS HAVE TO PAY TO USE

Smart or uncalled for?

By Kool Mornings

If you book an Airbnb this summer, you might want to bring a roll of quarters with you.  At least if this becomes a trend.

 

Someone in Spain posted a video on TikTok after they got to the Airbnb they rented and realized the air conditioner was COIN-OPERATED.

 

@papiwhiterice #airbnb #travel #viral #trending #tiktok ♬ Originalton – POV’s


 

The owner was sick of people cranking the A/C and running up the energy bill, and most people online seem to think it’s overly stingy.

 

