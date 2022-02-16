AN AIRBNB HOST INSTALLED A COIN-OPERATED A/C UNIT GUESTS HAVE TO PAY TO USE
Smart or uncalled for?
If you book an Airbnb this summer, you might want to bring a roll of quarters with you. At least if this becomes a trend.
Someone in Spain posted a video on TikTok after they got to the Airbnb they rented and realized the air conditioner was COIN-OPERATED.
@papiwhiterice #airbnb #travel #viral #trending #tiktok ♬ Originalton – POV’s
The owner was sick of people cranking the A/C and running up the energy bill, and most people online seem to think it’s overly stingy.