AN AIRBNB HOST INSTALLED A COIN-OPERATED A/C UNIT GUESTS HAVE TO PAY TO USE

If you book an Airbnb this summer, you might want to bring a roll of quarters with you. At least if this becomes a trend.

Someone in Spain posted a video on TikTok after they got to the Airbnb they rented and realized the air conditioner was COIN-OPERATED.





The owner was sick of people cranking the A/C and running up the energy bill, and most people online seem to think it’s overly stingy.

Related: How to keep your dogs cool this summer…