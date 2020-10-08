Listen Live

An End To Daylight Savings Could Be Coming!

Need more daylight!

By Kool Mornings

There’s a private member bill out there that is supported by the Ontario Government that would put an end to Daylight Savings Time in the province. The bill has already passed second reading in the legislature!

 

 

Ontario’s Attorney General says a permanent change could only be made only if New York and Quebec were on board.

 

 

Studies have shown that the clock changes twice a year can cause “serious negative effects” that include increased depression rates when the days are shorter as well as heart attacks and strokes.

 

 

The clocks are set to fall back on November 1st.

 

