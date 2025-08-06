An Exclusive Interview with Shawn Desman

In this Kool FM exclusive, Amy Aust catches up with Canadian pop icon Shawn Desman ahead of his big performance kicking off Kempenfest 2025!

Shawn dishes on everything from his upcoming tour, what fans can expect next, and how it feels to be back on stage doing what he loves.

He also opens up about his creative connection with Jamie Fine, and how their new single "Body" came to life.

And don’t miss the hilarious moment when Shawn finds out that Dale from KOOL Mornings spotted a signed photo of him in a restaurant… all the way up in Wawa, Ontario.

Check out the interview here:

More About Shawn Desman

Shawn Desman is one of Canada's most iconic pop and R&B artists, known for his smooth vocals, high-energy performances, and infectious dance moves. Born and raised in Toronto with Portuguese roots, Desman (real name Shawn Fernandes) burst onto the Canadian music scene in the early 2000s with a sound that blended pop, R&B, and dance in a way that felt totally fresh and ahead of its time.

After dominating the 2000s, he took a step back from music in the late 2010s to focus on family and personal life. But in true comeback king fashion, he returned in 2022, thanks in part to a surprise nod from Drake at OVO Fest. Drake personally asked Shawn to perform during the All Canadian North Stars segment, which reminded everyone just how much of an impact he had made on Canadian music.

Whether you're a millennial who danced to "Shook" at a middle school dance, or someone just getting into his recent stuff, Shawn Desman remains a defining voice in Canadian pop-R&B.