Tyler Shaw Shares the Magic Behind His Christmas Special

The holiday season has a way of bringing people home, and for Tyler Shaw, Christmas is about more than music. It’s a time to slow down, reconnect with family, and share moments that feel familiar, warm, and meaningful.

As Tyler prepares to once again bring his annual Christmas special to radio listeners, he opens up about why this time of year continues to inspire him, both personally and creatively.

Why Christmas Is a Special Time for Tyler Shaw

For Tyler, the holidays are one of the rare moments in the year where life feels grounded. Touring schedules ease up, and home becomes the focus.

“It’s usually the part of the year where I’m at home, so I can spend time with my girls and the family,” he shares. That sense of connection is something Tyler carries into his Christmas special, creating an experience that feels personal rather than polished for the sake of it.

It’s this easy-going, genuine approach that has helped make his holiday special a yearly tradition for many listeners.

Advertisement

Inside Tyler Shaw’s Annual Christmas Special

Tyler’s Christmas special blends classic holiday songs with moments of reflection and fun, offering something that feels both nostalgic and fresh. Listeners can expect familiar favourites alongside guest appearances from friends, adding to the warmth and spontaneity of the broadcast.

“Some things will get you excited and you go, ‘Oh, I can relate,’” Tyler says. That relatability is at the heart of the special, making it a perfect soundtrack for holiday drives, family gatherings, or quiet nights at home.

Rather than overthinking the format, Tyler focuses on creating a space where people can simply enjoy the season.

Looking Ahead to Tyler Shaw’s New Album in 2026

While Christmas remains a meaningful chapter in Tyler’s year, he’s also looking ahead. His upcoming album, slated for release in the first quarter of 2026, represents a new phase in his creative journey.

With an overarching concept guiding the project and roughly 90 percent of the album self-produced, Tyler describes the music as some of his most honest work to date.

“These stories that I’m telling are raw, they’re vulnerable,” he explains. It’s a shift that allows listeners to hear more of the person behind the music, without filters or expectations.

Beat FOMO by being in the know! Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat. Subscription Form Sign Me Up

A Holiday Tradition That Keeps Evolving

As Tyler Shaw continues to balance holiday traditions with artistic growth, his Christmas special remains a reminder of why listeners connect with him in the first place. It’s familiar, heartfelt, and rooted in shared experiences that define the season.

With new music on the horizon and another Christmas special airing on the radio, Tyler is setting the stage for a year that blends reflection, creativity, and connection.

Be sure to tune in to Tyler Shaw’s Christmas special and keep an eye out for updates on his new album coming in early 2026.