AN ITALIAN CHRISTMAS FEAST WITH WINE PAIRINGS

During this busy Holiday Season, just imagine taking a moment and being transported to Italy with good wine, good food, good company.

As our special Christmas gift to you, Bacio Trattoria and Wine Journeys are thrilled to renew our award winning collaboration with Eleanor Dath, Vision Travel who will visually take us to undiscovered regions of Italy during dinner.

In addition, since it is the holiday season, we are supporting the Rock 95/Kool FM Toy Drive. We will be donating toys and ask that you bring a new unwrapped toy to make sure every kid in Simcoe County has a Christmas.

But we have even more Holiday joy to share – we will enter all attendees into a draw to win a gift voucher for 2 to attend our Dinner with Wine Pairings in January 2022 (date TBD).

Our 4 course menu will feature some classic Italian dishes paired with excellent wines.

Link to Website: https://winejourneys.ca/event/an-italian-christmas-feast-dinner-with-wine-pairings/

Link to Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/4839854189455493