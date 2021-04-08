An Unreleased Album from Prince is Coming July 30th

In April 2016, at the age of 57, the incredible artist Prince died unexpectedly.

Since then, his estate has rereleased some of his albums like 1999 and Sign o’ The Times and put together an album of demos for songs that became hits for other singers in an album called Originals. But, now, an entirely new album is being released. It’s called Welcome 2 America and it was recorded in 2010 at Prince’s Paisley Park Studios.

The estate calls Welcome 2 America a document of “Prince’s concerns, hopes and visions for a shifting society” and says it “presciently foreshadow[ed] an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice.” The album themes include “golden parachutes, the superficial nature of social media, reality TV-fueled celebrity culture, and corporate monopolies in the music industry, ultimately concluding that America is the ‘Land of the free/home of the slave,’”according to the estate.

IN the release, the estate included a quote about the album from Prince at the time: “The world is fraught with misin4mation. George Orwell’s vision of the future is here. We need 2 remain steadfast in faith in the trying times ahead.”

Welcome 2 America will be released July 30th.