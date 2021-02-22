Anne Hathaway Revealed That She Wasn’t Even In The Top 3 For ‘Devil Wears Prada”

Anne Hathaway is giving us some major motivation. While guest-zooming into ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ the actress revealed she was the NINTH pick for the role of Andy in the Devil Wears Prada.

That was enough motivation for the RuPaul contestants to keep reaching for their dreams. As for the rest of us? We’re still trying to imagine Meryl Streep yelling at some other actress in Paris.

Hathaway starred as the assistant to a ruthless fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly played by Meryl Streep in the movie. Emily Blunt (Emily), Stanley Tucci (Nigel), Adrian Grenier (Nate), and Simon Baker (Christian) rounded out the A-list cast.

Rachel McAdams was also up for the role of Andy but said back in 2007 that she didn’t want to make a movie just for the sake of making a movie.