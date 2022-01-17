Another ‘Degrassi’ Series Is Coming!

It dates back to 1979 with its first show, The Kids of Degrassi Street. Since then, we have seen five installments all known for their raw and emotional storylines following the ups and downs of high school experiences. Storylines touched on in the series range from teen pregnancies, bullying, school shootings, sex, drugs, and even murder, just to name a few.

This time, the class is back in session with a one-hour-long drama series on HBO Max.

According to HBO Max, the new series will air in the spring of 2023 and is said to be an “evolution” of the “Degrassi” story that stays true to the original but “promises fans a journey into exciting new territory, both creatively and dramatically.”

The new series will shoot in Toronto this summer!