Another Motel in Our Area is About To Hit Netflix

In August you’ll be able to discover a motel in Sauble Beach. It will be in a Netflix show called Motel Makeover. It will follow The June Motel in their transformation from a roadside stop to a must see Ontario Destination

Two best friends, April Brown and Sarah Sklash quit their jobs in Toronto in 2016, to follow their “millennial dream.” So they bought the June Motel, and now its become a Netflix reno show!

“We hope that watching us navigate the craziest year of our lives inspires you to take your own risks, dream even bigger and always remember to enjoy the ride.”

If you want to book it, you’ll have to wait till after September as it is fully booked, but you can see it on Netflix August 25th!