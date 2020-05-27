Another Seinfeld Actor, Richard Herd Has Died

Richard Herd has died at the age of 87 due to cancer-related complications.

Richard was best know for his character Mr. Wilhelm on Seinfeld. Wilhelm was George Costanza’s (Jason Alexander) boss, while he worked for he New York Yankees.

He also had roles in All the President’s Men and more recently was in Jordan Peele’s 2017 horror film Get Out.

He also appeared in episodes of M*A*S*H, The Rockford Files, Golden Girls, Starsky & Hutch, Quantum Leap, The A-Team, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The O.C., CSI: Miami, and NYPD Blue.

Herd is the second cast member on Seinfeld to pass in less than a month- Jerry Stiller, who played George’s dad on May 11 at the age of 92.