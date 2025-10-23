Too Tired for Halloween? There’s an App That Fakes the Party for You 🎃📱

If you’re too tired to squeeze into a costume, slap on false lashes, and pretend to love pumpkin-flavoured cocktails — good news! Now you can look like you went out without ever leaving your couch.

A product designer at Meta just dropped a new app that uses AI to create fake party photos — complete with costumes, decorations, and other “guests” partying around you. So yes, you can now be a witch, vampire, or glitter fairy… all from your sofa.

Introducing: Endless Summer 🌴👻

The app’s actually called Endless Summer, because it was originally meant for fake vacation photos — think beach sunsets and poolside margaritas. But since it launched this month, people have been using it for Halloween pics too.

You can test it out for free with four photos, and then it charges for more. Results vary — some people say the pics look impressively real, while others ended up with images that looked like a weird AI version of themselves (spooky in its own way).

Lazy Halloween Level: Expert

So, if you’d rather scroll than socialize this spooky season, there’s finally an app that lets you “attend” the party without ever having to find parking, fix your eyeliner, or make small talk. Technology wins again. 👏🎃