Apple Adds 8 New Emojis to iPhones

iPhone users just got new ways to express themselves, thanks to Apple’s latest iOS 18.4 update. The quiet rollout introduced eight brand-new emojis to Apple devices, adding some fun (and maybe even frustration) to our digital conversations.

Among the fresh additions are a harp, a shovel, a fingerprint, a tree, a flag, and a radish. But one emoji, in particular, is stealing the spotlight: the exhausted face. Featuring dark under-eye bags, furrowed brows, and a look of pure exasperation, this emoji perfectly captures the collective mood of 2024.

Social media users are already predicting that it could be the emoji of the year. “This emoji is going to take off,” one person wrote, while another called it “too accurate.”

Meanwhile, the harp emoji is making waves for an unexpected reason—many people are pointing out its resemblance to the iconic harp found on Guinness beer cans.

RELATED: SEVEN NEW EMOJIS ARE ON THE WAY, INCLUDING “FACE WITH BAGS UNDER EYES”

And there’s more emoji goodness on the way. The Unicode Consortium is reportedly working on even more additions for later this year, including a fight cloud, an apple core, an orca whale, and even a Sasquatch.

FYI: The radish emoji (🫑) simply represents a radish—a root vegetable. But knowing the internet, it’s only a matter of time before it takes on a whole new meaning.