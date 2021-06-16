APPLE TV+ RELEASES TEASER TRAILER FOR SEASON 2 OF “THE MORNING SHOW”

Apple TV+ has revealed the teaser trailer for Season 2 of “The Morning Show.”

The Morning Show‘s first season ended with Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) going rogue on air to call out their show’s toxic work environment.

The teaser gives a peek at the fallout from the co-host’s bold, brutally honest PSA. which left the show, and lives, in chaos.

The show also stars Billy Crudup, Steve Carrell and will also feature new cast member Julianna Marguiles this season.

The Morning Show Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ Sept. 17.