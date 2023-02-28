ARE THESE SEVEN THINGS TURN-ONS OR TURN-OFFS?

It’s amazing how different our opinions can be on this stuff: Thousands of people took an online poll that asked if random things are “turn-ons” or “turn-offs.” Here’s what people said . . .

1. Tattoos. 77% said they’re a turn-on. But we’re less likely to agree about piercings. 49% said they’re a turn-on, and 51% said turn-off.

2. When someone you’re dating responds to a text immediately. 86% said it’s a turn-on. 14% think it’s a turn-off, and maybe a little desperate.

3. When someone’s really funny. Yeah, it’s a turn-on for 98% of us. So, 2% of us are all business.

4. When someone’s super talkative. 62% said it’s actually a turn-on.

5. When someone’s overly confident or cocky. For 81% of us, it’s a turn-off.

6. Loud talking. 94% said it’s a turn-off.

7. When someone gets jealous really easily. 79% said turn-off. But just being overprotective is different. 56% said that’s a turn-on.