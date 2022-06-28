The Top Ten Turn-Offs For Vacation Flings!

A study of 2,000 adults found that 73 percent of those who’ve had a fling stayed in touch with that special someone after returning home.

While two in five have booked a trip with the hope of finding love – with 30 percent taking along a wingman and 10 percent pursuing romance alone.

Living in the moment, being excited and being spontaneous were the top reasons the nation loves a holiday romance.

It also emerged a beach break is the perfect type of holiday for finding love – as people feel more attractive and confident with a glowing tan.

Top 10 Turn-Offs

1. Socks and sandals

2. Dodgy tan lines

3. Sunburn

4. Group branded t-shirts

5. Mosquito bites

6. Cheesy chat-up lines

7. Lack of enthusiasm in their nature – glass half-empty

8. Not appearing to be interested in what their possible date has to say

9. Someone who talks too much

10. Smokers