The Top Ten Turn-Offs For Vacation Flings!

Looking for love while away?

By Kool Relationships

A study of 2,000 adults found that 73 percent of those who’ve had a fling stayed in touch with that special someone after returning home.

While two in five have booked a trip with the hope of finding love – with 30 percent taking along a wingman and 10 percent pursuing romance alone.

More and More People Are Meeting Their Partners While Traveling!

Living in the moment, being excited and being spontaneous were the top reasons the nation loves a holiday romance.

It also emerged a beach break is the perfect type of holiday for finding love – as people feel more attractive and confident with a glowing tan.

Top 10 Turn-Offs

1.            Socks and sandals

2.            Dodgy tan lines

3.            Sunburn

4.            Group branded t-shirts

5.            Mosquito bites

6.            Cheesy chat-up lines

7.            Lack of enthusiasm in their nature – glass half-empty

8.            Not appearing to be interested in what their possible date has to say

9.            Someone who talks too much

10.          Smokers

