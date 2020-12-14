ARE THESE THE WORST GIFTS YOU CAN GIVE SOMEONE OR GET FROM SOMEONE?

A company called Brand Bacon commissioned a survey to find the worst possible gifts you can give someone.

Here the top eight:

1. An ugly sweater. Including ironically ugly Christmas sweaters and normal sweaters that you’d just never wear.

2. A necktie. It’s one of those classic bad gifts you get Dad.

3. A coffee mug.

4. A scarf. Probably because it’s something most people already have.

5. A robe. Again, it’s an okay gift, but only if they don’t have one they like.

6. Candles.

7. Socks.

8. Weird jewelry you’d never wear.

The survey also asked what we do with bad gifts. And a lot of us like to have them on hand, just in case the person we got them from comes over to visit. Just over half of us will put an item out on display if we know the person is coming to visit.

Survey also asked people, who are the worst at giving gifts?

WORST GIFT-GIVERS

Grandmother 18% Children 17% Grandfather 17% Aunt/uncle 17% Neighbor 17% Adult children 16% Friend 13% Father 11% Mother 8% Partner/spouse 5%

WHERE UNUSED GIFTS GO

Closet 36% Basement 28% Top shelf 26% Attic 20% Back of a drawer 16% Under the sink 14% Garage 14% Crawlspace 12%

