Are You A Panic Packer?

The average person has packed up all their stuff and moved five separate times, according to new research.

A poll of 2,000 adults found that 11% have moved fewer than two times and 23% have moved seven or more times.

About one-third of respondents consider themselves to be “prepared labellers,” meaning they organize and plan packing well in advance.

But about one-quarter identify as a “panic packer” — someone who waits until the last minute to prepare for their move, and who lacks organization overall.

The poll was conducted to find out people’s methods to their madness and the stressors of relocating!

And where do people start? With miscellaneous items, of course! Almost four in 10 begin by putting their knickknacks and other almost never-used items into boxes.

Thirty-one percent also cited their knickknacks as one of the top items to get the boot when cleaning – but collectible items get moved to the top of the “keep” pile.

Respondents said they typically get rid of more items during a move than they do during spring cleaning.

And speaking of spring, 25% of people said that is the best time to move while most prefer to move during the summer months.

Over half of people say that they are expert packers. While the rest don’t want to confess to being panic packers.

ITEMS PEOPLE KEEP NO MATTER WHAT

Items with sentimental values – 38%

Collections – 37%

Items pass down from relatives – 35%

Gifts from family and friends – 32%

Items someone made for me – 32%

ITEMS PEOPLE ARE LIKELY TO GET RID OF DURING A MOVE

Books and papers – 31%

Consumable good – 31%

Knick knacks – 31%

Small furniture – 28%

Small appliances – 27%