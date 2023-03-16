Are You An Anxious Sleeper?

Do you sleep on your back, side, or stomach? For one in five people, it’s all of the above.

A new study was conducted ahead of World Sleep Day, which found that 22% of those polled switch up their sleeping position every single night.

Not surprisingly, two out of three identified themselves as restless sleepers, citing anxiety and snoring partners as the biggest catalysts of their tossing and turning.

And that tossing and turning seems to have consequences – only one in ten said they feel refreshed every single time they wake up in the morning.

The data also suggests that the majority of people prefer to sleep on their side, almost twice as many as those who called back-sleeping or stomach-sleeping their favourite position.

Interestingly, millennials (age 26-42) were more likely to sleep on their stomachs rather than their sides.

According to the poll, most respondents indicated a tendency to end up with their arms outstretched while sleeping.

Forty-seven percent reported sleeping in the “yearner” position – on their side, with their arms out – while 40% ended up on their stomach in the “free faller” position.

Thirty-nine percent also found themselves in the “soldier” position, which involves sleeping on your back with your arms at your sides.

