Are You Going to Move? 1 in 3 Canadians Considering a Move Post Pandemic

According to a new survey by insurance company Aviva, Canadians are looking to move somewhere with more space… or maybe just somewhere more affordable! The survey found that “31% of Canadians are considering relocating as a result of the pandemic, with over one third of these considering moving to a semi-rural or rural location.”

Many of know someone, or have heard of someone, who has sold their home in Ontario and moved to the Maritimes or moved out east to afford their first home. About 1/4 of respondents said that finding affordable housing was the number one reason behind unexpected buying or selling or moving rental locations.

For those who aren’t moving, many are doing renovations. Homeowners with children under the age of 18 are twice as likely (at a rate of 36%) to consider renovating than those who don’t have children under 18 (18%).

Other findings include: