ARE YOU LIKE NORMAL PEOPLE, OR ARE YOU WEIRD?

A recent study found we’re twice as likely to say that we’re NOT like other people.

48% agreed with the statement, “Most people are NOT like me”, while 1 in 4 said they ARE pretty normal in general. Everyone else wasn’t sure if they’re more normal or weird.

Men were a little more likely to say they’re cut from a different cloth. 50% compared to 46% of women. So, not a huge difference.

But the one thing that does matter is age. Only 12% of people under 25 think they’re normal, compared to 33% of seniors.