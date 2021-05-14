Listen Live

ARE YOU LIKE NORMAL PEOPLE, OR ARE YOU WEIRD?

Would you say you’re a normal person, or are you weird and different? 

By Kool Mornings

A recent study found we’re twice as likely to say that we’re NOT like other people.

 

 

48% agreed with the statement, “Most people are NOT like me”, while 1 in 4 said they ARE pretty normal in general.  Everyone else wasn’t sure if they’re more normal or weird.

 

Men were a little more likely to say they’re cut from a different cloth.  50% compared to 46% of women.  So, not a huge difference.

 

 

But the one thing that does matter is age.  Only 12% of people under 25 think they’re normal, compared to 33% of seniors.

Related posts

When Does Summer Really Start?

Over Half Of People Admit That They Are Terrible At Staying In Touch With Friends And Family

OnlyFans Lady Shows Us How To Shave Our Legs With Sandpaper!