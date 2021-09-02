ARE YOU PLANNING TO CELEBRATE HALLOWEEN THIS YEAR?
Is it too early to start talking about Halloween?
Well, deal with it, because the first big Halloween survey of the year just landed.
The National Confectioners Association says 82% of people plan to celebrate Halloween in one way or another. 80% plan to trick-or-treat, or take their kids trick-or-treating. And 79% will buy candy in case trick-or-treaters show up at their door.
They also asked people about different types of Halloween candy. And most of us prefer chocolate over non-chocolate treats, but it’s close. 60% said chocolate, and 40% said non-chocolate.
If you break it down a little more, chocolate is our favorite type of candy, followed by gummy-style candy, and then candy corn is third.
The survey also looked at HOW people eat candy corn (if they do at all). 52% eat the whole piece at once, 31% bite off the narrow, white end first, and 17% start with the wider, yellow end.