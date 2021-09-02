ARE YOU PLANNING TO CELEBRATE HALLOWEEN THIS YEAR?

Well, deal with it, because the first big Halloween survey of the year just landed.

The National Confectioners Association says 82% of people plan to celebrate Halloween in one way or another. 80% plan to trick-or-treat, or take their kids trick-or-treating. And 79% will buy candy in case trick-or-treaters show up at their door.

They also asked people about different types of Halloween candy. And most of us prefer chocolate over non-chocolate treats, but it’s close. 60% said chocolate, and 40% said non-chocolate.

If you break it down a little more, chocolate is our favorite type of candy, followed by gummy-style candy, and then candy corn is third.

The survey also looked at HOW people eat candy corn (if they do at all). 52% eat the whole piece at once, 31% bite off the narrow, white end first, and 17% start with the wider, yellow end.

More