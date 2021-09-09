ARE YOU PREPARED FOR YOUR FIRST COMMON COLD IN OVER A YEAR?

Get ready to arm yourself with tissues, canned soups, and Advil, because cold and flu season is coming!

If there was an upside to being locked down for so long, is that no one really got sick with the common cold.

As things become more normal and people are out, kids in school; there’s no doubt that the common cold will appear again.

And because we were all locked down for so long, some believe our bodies have become less equipped to fight these normal viral infections.

How to check if you have a cold

First things first – if you experience any symptoms of Covid (a continuous cough, a high fever, a loss, or change to your senses of smell or taste), arrange a COVID test and isolate until you get the results.

The key is to rule out Covid-19 first. Then, if it’s not coronavirus, you can see if you’re experiencing the below symptoms:

a blocked or runny nose

a sore throat

headaches

muscle aches

coughs

sneezing

a raised temperature

pressure in your ears and face

loss of taste and smell

If you are, it’s likely you’ve been taken down by a cold. Be prepared for your first cold in over a year to feel worse because it’s been so long!