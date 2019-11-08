ART FOR LUNCH – CARFAC INFO SESSION FOR PRACTICING ARTISTS

12:15pm-1pm

Art for Lunch: CARFAC Information Session for Practicing Artists

As an advocacy organization, CARFAC has sought to establish a fee schedule for artists. This information session will share the history, structure and ongoing work of CARFAC National and an overview of CARFAC Ontario’s member services, resources and future programming. This presentation, led by Lisa Myers, will be followed by a Q&A. Lisa Myers is an artist and independent curator whose active practice and research contributes to her work as an Assistant Professor at York University. She also volunteers on the board of directors for CARFAC Ontario and the MacLaren Art Centre in Barrie. Myers is a member of Beausoleil First Nation.