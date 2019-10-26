Listen Live

Taylor Swift Writes Original Song For “Cats” Movie

Listen to a clip!

By Kool Celebrities, Music, Videos

Taylor Swift will have a new song out called “Beautiful Ghosts” and it’ll be featured in the movie adaptation of “Cats,” which she’s starring in. She teased us with a few clips last week though!

In a recent interview she talks about the film, which will be out in December.


YouTube / Beats 1

Related posts

Adele and Nicki Minaj Collab is NOT Happening

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Covers One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful”

WATCH: Adorable Father-Daughter Duo Perform “Senorita” on Ellen

WATCH: Taylor Swift Performs Acoustic “You Need To Calm Down”

Taylor Swift Releases Title Track From Upcoming Album “Lover” And Reveals Track Listing

LISTEN: Katy Perry Releases New Single “Small Talk”

Canadian Simu Liu Will Play Marvel’s First Chinese Superhero

WATCH: New “Cats” Movie Trailer

Hedley’s Jacob Hoggard Will Stand Trial