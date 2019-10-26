Taylor Swift Writes Original Song For “Cats” Movie
Listen to a clip!
Taylor Swift will have a new song out called “Beautiful Ghosts” and it’ll be featured in the movie adaptation of “Cats,” which she’s starring in. She teased us with a few clips last week though!
I was so excited when @andrewlloydwebber asked me to write an original song with him for @catsmovie. “Beautiful Ghosts” is performed in the film by the extraordinary @frankiegoestohayward who plays “Victoria” and reprised by Dame Judi Dench (!!!!!) who plays “Old Deuteronomy” 😺 Coming soon!
In a recent interview she talks about the film, which will be out in December.
YouTube / Beats 1