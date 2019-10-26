October 26th and 27th, 2019
A KOOL Cameo for the Halloween weekend!
#20 Rooting For You – Alessia Cara
#19 Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith ft. Normani
#18 How Do You Sleep? – Sam Smith
#17 Higher Love – Kygo remixes Whitney Houston
#16 La Di Da – Lennon Stella
#15 Memories – Maroon 5
#14 Just Friends – Virginia To Vegas
#13 Can We Pretend – P!Nk
#12 Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft.Khalid
KOOL Cameo: Thriller – Michael Jackson
#11 Love Me – Felix Carta and Lights
#10 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes
#9 To The Man Who Let Her Go – Tyler Shaw
#8 You – Elijah Woods X Jamie Fine
#7 Only Human – Jonas Brothers
#6 Sucker – Jonas Brothers
#5 You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift
#4 I’m Not Alright – Loud Luxury ft. Bryce Vine
#3 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran ft. Justin Bieber
Future Hit: Circles – Post Malone
#2 Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi
#1 Senorita – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello