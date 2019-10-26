The Walking Dead Creators Are Going After A Pot Zombie Comic!

There’s a new comic on the market called “The Toking Dead”- Clever! AMC is now suing, citing copyright infringement on The Walking Dead!

The Toking Dead, is a comic strip about two friends who open a pot shop and, when disaster strikes and people mutate into zombies, they discover their weed holds the key to saving humanity. (Sounds like a movie that Seth Rogan and Jonas Hill Would be In)

According to TMZ who were able to get their hands on the legal documents, The Toking Dead did file a trademark back in 2017, but AMC fired back with a cease and desist!

Post-apocalyptic horror series The Walking Dead has aired on the network since 2010. Its 10th season…