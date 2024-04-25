Madonna Sued Again Over Delayed Concerts: ‘Total Disrespect For Her Fans

Madonna is facing a lawsuit from fans who are unhappy with her late concert start times and alleged lip-syncing. The fans claim that Madonna’s concerts started two hours later than advertised, causing them to leave early and miss part of the show.

The lawsuit also accuses Madonna of maintaining a hot and uncomfortable temperature in the venue and lip-syncing during her performances. This is not the first time Madonna has faced legal action for late start times, with previous incidents occurring during her Celebration Tour. Despite the controversy, Madonna has defended her tardiness, stating, “I’m always late, it’s who I am.”