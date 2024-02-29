Listen Live

Madonna removes Luther Vandross from tribute in her ‘Celebration’ tour at the request of his estate

Someone in her camp didn't do their homework!

By Dirt/Divas

Madonna has honoured a request from the estate of the late R&B singer Luther Vandross.

The singer has removed an image of Vandross from her tribute performance of “Live to Tell” in her “Celebration Tour” which includes a visual montage of artists such as Freddy Mercury, Keith Haring and others who died of AIDS-related complications…

After Vandross was included in the montage during a performance in California this month, the estate reportedly reached out to Madonna’s tour team to ask for a correction.

Madonna Reschedules North American Tour!

“Luther Vandross passed away in 2005 due to complications from a stroke suffered two years earlier,” a representative for his estate said in a statement to Page Six. “While we appreciate Madonna’s recognition of those lives lost to AIDS, Luther was NEVER diagnosed with AIDS or the HIV Virus.”  

A documentary titled “Luther: Never Too Much” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

