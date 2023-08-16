Madonna Reschedules North American Tour!

Fans had been eagerly awaiting the new dates for Madonna’s Celebration Tour after she was forced to postpone due to a serious bacterial infection that sent her to hospital in June.

The Material Girl will now play Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 11-12, 2024 instead of the original Aug. 13-14 shows for this year and tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honoured on the new dates.

Ticketmaster is sending out emails to those who had purchased tickets informing fans of the new dates and offering refunds if the new dates don’t work.

Madge hits North America following the originally announced U.K. and Europe dates and the North American leg will begin on Dec. 13 in Brooklyn at Barclays Centre.

Due to scheduling conflicts, a few US shows are cancelled and refunds for these dates will be issued at the original point of purchase.