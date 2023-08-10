Madonna Vows To Fans That Her Tour Will Be Back On Track Very Soon!

After being hospitalized on June 24th from a serious bacterial infection, Madonna has been recovering and resting up in preparation for her “Celebration Tour” which will now begin with the European leg of the tour in October.

The material girl gave fans hope that we could soon learn more about makeup dates from her postponed North American Tour after she posted to social media.

She captioned the carousel of images: “All dressed up and Nowhere to go… (red high heel emoji.) But Soon, Very Soon, I’ll be travelling to you. #celebrationtour.”

Several additional photos were posted by Madonna online, suggesting that this may have something to do with her tour costumes…

The post came after Madonna told fans on Instagram just after the one-month anniversary of her hospitalization that she feels “lucky to be alive.”

No new dates have been announced for postponed shows as of yet!