Madonna Gives Health Updates To Fans

Madonna reached out to fans on social media for the first time since she was released from the hospital to announce the difficult decision to delay her tour until October.

In a message to fans posted Monday, Madonna says, “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.”

Madonna goes on to say, “I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

Madonna ends her statement with, “I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M.”

The singer says her focus will now turn to her health and getting better … but because of that, she’s delayed her July 15 start date of the Celebration tour to October in Europe.

Madonna was first supposed to start in North America — with the show on the 15th kicking off in Vancouver — but now it’ll be her European fans who see the tour first.

HOW TO GET A REFUND

Ticketmaster confirmed that once a new date is announced for the show you bought tickets for, fans will be able to request a refund.

Alternatively, if no new date is announced in the next 60 days, customers can also get a refund.

The company has support reps on hand seven days a week from 9 am to midnight ET to answer further questions. That is if you can actually find the right number and get through…

It is not yet clear when the rescheduled dates for The Celebration Tour will be announced.

If you cannot make the rescheduled date, contact Ticketmaster for help.

RESCHEDULED DATES?

Please note, the tour is postponed, not cancelled, so customers can expect to still see the Queen of Pop in action at some point in the future.

According to the Ticketmaster’s terms and conditions, it is up to the event organizer (in this case, Madonna) to allow refunds for a postponed event.

Customers who purchased their tickets via the vendor can expect a notification explaining how to receive a refund or use their ticket for a future date.

Madonna claims she sold 600,000 tickets for the tour, spanning 35 cities in North America and Europe.