As The Planet Gets Warmer, Your Migraines Are Getting Worse

A study was released on Wednesday that revealed, that rising temperatures caused by climate change are contributing to an increase in migraines and neurological problems.

A new study found climate change was linked to an increase in symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, dementia, and multiple sclerosis, according to the American Academy of Neurology.

The research also found warmer weather increased the transmission of insect-borne infections.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration claims temperatures have increased by 0.32 degrees each decade since 1980.

Scientists found hotter warmer summers and more severe weather events increased stress on the human heart as it worked harder to pump blood and stay cool, exacerbating both major and minor medical conditions.

The host of affected medical conditions was also aggravated by dehydration, which is increasingly common in hot climates. A lack of water can cause human brain tissue to shrink and put pressure on nerves.

The study found that climate change expanded areas where weather conditions expose more people to West Nile virus, meningococcal meningitis and tick-borne encephalitis.