The Man that Attacked Dave Chappelle On Stage has Been Charged

The guy who rushed an LA stage while Chappelle was taping a Netflix special has been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon.

Tuesday night Chappelle was tackled to the ground as he performed as part of the ‘Netflix Is A Joke’ festival.

Now LAPD officers have confirmed they are holding 23-year-old Isaiah Lee in custody on $30,000 in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson said Lee had “a replica handgun with a knife,” describing it as a “replica handgun-slash-knife”, but neither Dave nor any law enforcement officers were injured.

The Toronto Sun reports, that footage was shared online showing a man in a black hoodie rushing the stage and pushing the comic before being stopped by security guards and members of the star’s team as he attempted to flee.

The would-be attacker was removed from the venue on a stretcher and an LAPD spokesperson said Lee was treated for injuries before being charged and booked.

Jamie Foxx was at the show and rushed to help his friend when the man tackled Chappelle.

Someone just tried to attack Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/PZI3RMRdjD — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) May 4, 2022

The comedian previously faced a lot of backlash with fans accusing him of making transphobic comments in his 2021 Netflix special ‘The Closer.’