Can Being Attractive Help You Live Longer?

We all know the usual advice for living a long, healthy life: exercise regularly, eat a balanced diet, cut back on drinking, and quit smoking. But what if we told you there’s a new item to add to that list—being more attractive? (Yes, you read that right!)

According to a recent study, your looks might just be a secret weapon in the longevity game.

Researchers decided to dive deep into the relationship between facial attractiveness and lifespan, and their findings are... well, let’s just say it’s not great news for everyone.

The Study: Beauty and the Years

The study looked at yearbook photos from 1957, gathering more than 8,000 individuals. These photos were rated by independent arbiters based on attractiveness. Fast forward to today, and the researchers checked in to see how those people are doing in their 80s.

Here’s where it gets interesting (or concerning, depending on your view): they found that men who were considered "ugly" lived nearly a year less on average compared to their more handsome counterparts.

For women, the gap was even bigger—unattractive women lived about two years less than their more attractive peers.

RELATED: The Perfect Woman: How Beauty Has Evolved Since Ancient Times

But why does this happen? It boils down to the concept of "pretty privilege." Attractive people tend to receive better treatment in everyday life, which can lead to boosts in health, happiness, and overall quality of life. These small but significant advantages might just add up to a longer life.

So, if this study holds, maybe it’s time to start practising your smile in the mirror. But if you’re anything like me, you might be thinking: "Uh-oh, guess I’m on borrowed time!"

Whether you’re feeling blessed by the beauty gods or not, remember that health is more than skin deep. So keep doing the usual—eat well, move your body, and try to stress a little less. Who knows, maybe the real secret to a long life is a mix of healthy habits and a bit of self-love, wrinkles and all.