Five Autumn Safety Checks Homeowners Should Do Before Winter Hits 🍂🏠

We’re officially one week into fall, which means it’s time to swap iced coffees for pumpkin spice… and maybe give your house a little TLC before winter turns it into a frozen money pit. Someone rounded up five autumn safety checks every homeowner should be doing right about now — and honestly, they’re not wrong.

1. Chimneys & Heating Systems 🔥

Before you cozy up with hot chocolate and a crackling fire, make sure your heating system isn’t quietly plotting against you. Call a pro to check for gas leaks, and if you’ve got a fireplace, make sure no squirrels, birds, or random nests are hiding out in your chimney. Nothing kills the holiday vibe like a chimney fire — or worse, smoky raccoon eviction.

2. Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Detectors 🚨

Test them. Replace the batteries. If they don’t work, replace the entire unit. These little gadgets are the unsung heroes of your home. Because nothing says “seasonal stress” like burning cookies AND forgetting to check your smoke alarm.

3. Roofs & Gutters 🏚️

It’s all fun and games until snow and ice start piling up. Take a look for missing shingles, sagging spots, or gutters so clogged they could double as bird baths. A quick clean now might save you from calling your insurance company when your living room suddenly doubles as an indoor waterpark.

4. Outdoor Walkways & Lighting 🌙

Leaves, ice, and uneven steps = the perfect recipe for a YouTube-worthy wipeout. Walk around your property and check for cracks, wobbly stones, or missing light bulbs. Future you will thank present you when you don’t faceplant carrying groceries in the dark.

5. Emergency Supplies & Backup Power ⚡

Winter storms happen. Blackouts happen. Teenagers draining the Wi-Fi at 2 a.m. happens. Stock up on flashlights, extra batteries, bottled water, non-perishable snacks, and blankets. Bonus points if you’ve got a generator — or at least enough candles to make your house look like a spa retreat when the power goes out.

Final Thought

Fall isn’t just about cute boots and decorative gourds — it’s also about prepping your home so it doesn’t betray you in January. Do these five checks now, and you’ll be free to sip cider in peace while your neighbours wrestle with leaky roofs and broken furnaces. 🍁